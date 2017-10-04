Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The quick-thinking manager of the Lady Diana pleasure boat company helped save a baby from drowning after a runaway pram ended up in the River Dee .

Paul Blessing and other staff from Chester Boat went to the aid of a father whose baby girl was in a pram near one of the ice cream kiosks at The Groves when it trundled down the slope.

Fortunately it stayed on its wheels before tipping over into the water.

Pram and infant were retrieved a couple of seconds later with the baby left crying and soaked but apparently unharmed.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed a call was received about 1.45pm on Wednesday (October 4).

A spokesperson confirmed the baby girl ended up in the water but was ‘OK'. She was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospita l to be checked over as a precaution.

Linz Hughes told The Chronicle “A skipper from Chester boat trips just stopped a baby from drowning. The tot rolled down the hill by the ice cream kiosk and went in the river face down. He grabbed the pram and the baby and pulled them out. They are off to the hospital now. Nice to be able to share a happy ending story.”

(Image: North West Ambulance Service)

Chester Boat confirmed skipper Paul Blessing and ‘a couple of staff’ went to the rescue but were unavailable to comment as they were taking part in an emergency evacuation exercise aboard the Lady Diana.