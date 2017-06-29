Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum said she was left 'scarred for life' after spotting a topless Disney princess on a child's swimsuit in Asda.

The supermarket has been forced to recall their £7 Little Mermaid swimming costumes from branches across the country after Chelsee Mosson spotted a seemingly nude Ariel on the front.

The 22-year-old said she was 'disgusted' when she made the discovery at her local Asda in Tamworth, Staffordshire last week.

Due to a printing error when being manufactured, the 1989 Disney character’s famous shell bra had not been printed.

She told The Tamworth Herald: "Me and my partner were quite shocked about it. To see Ariel without her trademark shell bra has scarred me for life and ruined a childhood classic.

“She’s a much-loved Disney character from a children’s film. She should definitely not be in the buff, that’s for sure.

“I grew up watching this film and it’s certainly not how I remember her looking. It’s outrageous.”

Mosson added: “How on earth nobody has spotted that is beyond me. It should not have slipped through quality control and then shop floor staff should have noticed it too.

“It was right on the front of the rail - anybody could see it. Its disgusting really, a child could get really confused by that.

“We both said if the design was to have a bikini top sewed onto it, it should have had a bikini top printed on too just in case something like this happened.

“It might be the idea of some people’s weird fantasy - but it should definitely not be on display in a supermarket and sold for children to wear.

“Imagine if you spotted a kid wearing that on your summer holidays, you’d be absolutely mortified.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the printing error on The Little Mermaid swimsuit, which was caused during the production process.

“It only affected a very small number of the swimsuits, which were available from George, but we’d like to reassure our customers that we have removed all stock from sale and will ensure this doesn’t happen again.”