A suspected dealer of so-called legal highs in Chester was arrested after a stop and search.

The 32-year-old man from Ewloe was stopped by police in Northgate Street on Thursday (July 6).

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply psychoactive substances.

The man has since been released pending further enquiries.

The issue of psychoactive substances, formerly known as legal highs until they were banned in May 2015, has resurfaced in the city.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans, of Chester Local Policing Unit, previously told The Chronicle: “Over the past month we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of incidents in Chester involving psychoactive substances.

“I would strongly urge people not to take these drugs and for people to be aware of the dangers of taking these substances.”