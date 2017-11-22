Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anti-fracking protestors will tonight demonstrate outside a ‘closed meeting’ where energy company IGas is giving a presentation to local councillors about plans for an exploratory well.

Activists are gathering by Thornton Science Park at Ince from 6pm tonight (Wednesday, November 22).

The Chronicle understands the IGas presentation is taking place within a regular community forum hosted by Peel Environmental under the name of its nearby energy park, Protos, close to where IGas wishes to drill the exploratory fracking well in the search for shale gas.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Frack Free Frodsham & Helsby and Helsby Parish Council claim the public are excluded from attending the ‘closed meeting’ being hosted at the science park where, in a separate development, the British Geological Survey would like to base a fracking research centre.

A Frack Free spokesperson said: “Significant developments have been proposed by IGas in this part of Cheshire, including an unconventional gas exploration site at Ellesmere Port and a fracking site at Elton . Additionally, the British Geological Survey is planning a research site, including 80 wells, to assess the movement of underground gas and fluids.”

(Image: PUBLICITY PIC)

The spokesperson added: “It’s appalling that residents are excluded from a private meeting that aims to determine the course of dramatic developments in the region. It appears that this area has been involuntarily chosen as a fracking research hub, serving the interests of gas companies and the big industrial gas users such as Ineos, but to the detriment of the local environment, health and well-being of the communities of West Cheshire.

"We will be scrutinising the industry’s plans and demanding that our councillors represent the views of the majority in the area who are firmly opposed to the development of this hazardous and short-term industry.”

(Image: Publicity Picture)

The draft minutes of Helsby Parish Council reveal Cllr Sarah Temple will be attending on behalf of the parish but IGas has refused her request to tape record the meeting.

The document states: “Cllr Temple reported that IGas were not happy for the meeting to be recorded. This put her in a difficult position as she reasoned that the anti-frackers could take issue with a member of the parish council attending a closed meeting.

“The members agreed that it was more important to keep our residents informed thus by allowing Cllr Temple to attend and report back.”

IGas spokeswoman Ann-marie Wilkinson told The Chronicle: "We have been asked to go and speak to the Protos Community Forum - an existing community liaison group - about the project at Ince."