A second hole has appeared in the road surface on Quarry Lane in Christleton.

Busy commuter route the A41 has been beset by delays since a large hole opened up at its junction with Quarry Lane bridge last Thursday (July 13).

But now another part of Quarry Lane has collapsed near Rowan Park, although at about one foot-wide it is much smaller than its predecessor.

The road is closed to traffic.

The area has been cordoned off and highways engineers are investigating its cause.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesman told The Chronicle that the material beneath the road is dry but there does appear to be a void.

A camera survey will be carried out to determine if there is a collapsed drain.

Meanwhile work continues to fix the larger hole at the bridge, which has closed half the A41's carriageway.

Temporary traffic signals are currently being used to control the flow of traffic while the partial road closure is in force.

Residents and motorists have already been warned that repairs there 'may take some time'.