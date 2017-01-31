Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An anonymous reader has written to the Chronicle to apologise for ‘making a pass’ at a woman on New Year’s Eve.

The man wrote he had been ‘unable to forgive himself’ for his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour ringing in 2017 at Amber Lounge in Chester.

His ‘unreserved’ apology was directed to ‘the lady with the dark hair in the green outfit and her partner’.

Anonymous said he had ‘too many whiskies’ and was ‘going through a bad time’ while hoping he had not ruined the couple's New Year celebrations.

Fair play to him for admitting he was in the wrong.

Anonymous’s letter in full:

“It is a few weeks since New Year but I have not been able to forgive myself for something I did that night and would like to make the following apology.

“To the lady with the dark hair in the green outfit and her partner who were both in the Commercial and Amber Lounge in Chester on New Year's Eve, I wish to apologise unreservedly for making a pass at the lady.

“I was going through a bad time and had had too many whiskies but that is no excuse.

“My behaviour was unacceptable and you had every right to be annoyed. I hope I did not ruin your New Year celebrations.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.