Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘close season’ for coarse fishing on the Dee and other major rivers begins today (Wednesday, March 15).

Anglers should beware getting caught out over the next three months.

The Environment Agency said it will ‘rigorously police’ the rules to protect certain species.

It is done to give coarse fish such as barbel and chub a chance to breed.

Environment Agency head of fisheries Judy Proctor said: “The majority of anglers, who fish legally, rightly demand that we take action to catch offenders.

“Our enforcement officers will be targeting illegal fishing again this year and anyone caught can expect to face prosecution and receive a significant fine.”

The Angling Trust’s volunteers will also be out patrolling and reporting any suspicious activity.

More than 70 people were caught fishing on waters off-limits across the country last year.

The close season runs from March 15 to June 15. It applies to the River Dee as well as its tributaries.

Coarse fishing is still allowed on most still waters and canals, depending on fishery owner agreement, though a valid fishing licence is still required.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.

Ms Proctor added: “Our job is to protect fish stocks and improve fisheries.

“This includes rescuing fish in distress, improving habitat and restocking rivers with 450,000 fish a year.

“However, one of the best things we can do is simply to leave the fish alone during the spring allowing them the opportunity to breed so that we have healthy stocks in the future.”

(Photo: Paul Hurley & Len Morgan, Chester Through Time, Amberley Publishing.’)

To report illegal fishing call the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 807060.

Anyone who wants to go fishing needs to buy a fishing licence.

A full annual licence costs £30 (short term and some concessionary licences are also available) and are available online at www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence .