Cheshire’s Anderton Boat Lift, known as the one of the wonders of the waterways, will feature on BBC 1’s Antiques Road Trip show next week.

The programme, to be screened on Wednesday, October 11 at 4.30pm, will feature antiques expert Christina Trevanion in a boat being lifted 50ft from the River Weaver to the Trent and Mersey Canal through the magnificent Anderton Boat Lift and duty manager Graham Wood being interviewed about what makes the lift so special.

The lift at Northwich is part of the Canal and River Trust charity.

Antiques Road Trip sees two antiques experts compete against each other. Each gets a budget of £200 with which to buy antiques and collectibles, that are sold then at auction.

After each auction, the amount in each expert’s kitty after costs are deducted becomes their budget for the next leg.

The winner is the expert who makes the greater profit over five legs.

Duty manager Graham Wood said: “We are thrilled that the team from Antiques Road Trip were able to film at the lift.

“It is hard to overstate how ingenious the engineering of the lift was at the time it was built. What is certain, is that it still commands huge admiration.

“Even people who’ve seen pictures of the lift before they arrive are amazed by the size and the technical virtuosity of the lift.

“We are delighted that, thanks to the team on the Antiques Road Trip, even more people will know about the history of the Anderton Boat Lift and what the site offers visitors.”

Antiques Road Trip is produced for the BBC by STV Productions. Series producer John Redshaw said: “As always, the new series of Antiques Road Trip will be full of laughs, friendly rivalries and lots of great characters as our experts get back on the road to search high and low for weird and wonderful antiques.

“During our visit to Cheshire we also detoured from the antiques trail to hear a little about local history.

“We really enjoyed our visit to the Anderton Boat Lift, and met some fantastic people who made filming a real pleasure.”

Entry to the Anderton Boat Lift is free and visitors can visit the interactive exhibition, see the iconic Anderton Boat Lift, enjoy the play area, coffee shop and well-stocked shop.

Advance tickets can be purchased at reduced price either online at visitchester.digitickets.co.uk/tickets or by calling 01606 786777.