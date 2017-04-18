The video will start in 8 Cancel

Prime Minister Theresa May has pulled the trigger on a snap General Election on June 8.

We can be certain Chester will become a key battleground between the Conservatives and Labour over the coming weeks.

City MP Chris Matheson holds a slender majority of just 93 votes putting his seat in the House of Commons under severe threat.

Mr Matheson has confirmed he is standing once again. He said: “I’m the candidate. It’s my name on the ballot paper and I will be the MP for Chester after June 8."

Those who will be up against him on the ballot paper are yet to be confirmed.

The Chronicle's executive editor Michael Green and chief reporter David Holmes sat down to discuss what might lie ahead.

