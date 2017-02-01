Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the special moment inspirational Erin Cross rang the End of Treatment Bell at Manchester Children's Hospital following her rollercoaster journey to beat leukaemia.

The Upton youngster delightedly yanked the bell flanked by her 'overjoyed' parents Ant and Sarah Cross and the 'lovely' medical staff who have cared for her since she underwent a life-saving bone marrow transplant just after Christmas.

The bells are a symbol of hope for children with cancer and their families, and are found on many hospital wards.

The heartwarming video of Erin clocked up more than 6,000 views within an hour of it being posted on Facebook page All About Erin on Wednesday afternoon (February 1).

Ringing the bell signified a milestone on the road to recovery for Erin and her family.

Writing on All About Erin, they said: "It's hard to describe how we feel, we are overjoyed and immensely happy that Erin has got to this point but we know we still have a long way to go.

"Erin rang the bell today after undergoing treatment since March 23 last year which has involved extremely intensive chemotherapy, CAR T-cell therapy in Seattle, then finally a stem cell transplant which we hope will stop the leukaemia returning.

"We hope and pray that Erin will no longer receive anymore treatment, everything has been done to cure her for good this time."

The transplant was the 'final piece of the jigsaw' after months of gruelling treatment in the USA which was funded thanks to a huge public appeal.

Erin remains in semi-isolation but she is enjoying being home with all its comforts.