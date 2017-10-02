Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldi are selling a new ready meal range that followers of Slimming World should be very excited about .

The new 'Slim Free' ready meal range look virtually identical to Iceland's Slimming World meals - but are a third cheaper, and contain fewer calories.

While Iceland's popular Slimming World-branded ready meals cost £3 each, Aldi's cost just £1.99.

The frozen healthy ready meals are already on Aldi shelves across the country, and just like Iceland's range, can be cooked in either the oven or the microwave.

Aldi, which has two superstores in Chester and one in Ellesmere Port, have taken inspiration from pancontinental flavours and have packed their meals full of lean meat, pasta, pulses or vegetables to keep the calories down and the nutrition up, according to our sister paper The Mirror.

While Iceland's £3 Chicken Tikka Masala is 405 calories for 550g, Aldi's £1.99 Slim Free version is just 371 for exactly the same amount.

Aldi's chicken Saag also trumps Iceland, with 322 calories for £1.99, rather than Iceland's 395.

If Italian food is more your thing, both Iceland and Aldi also sell a spaghetti and meatballs ready meal, with Aldi topping the charts again with 521 calories for £1.99, compared to Iceland's 539 for £3.

The full range includes Slim Free Moroccan Vegetable Stew, Slim Free Three Bean and Vegetable Chilli, Slim Free Chicken Saag, Slim Free Tikka Masala and Slim Free Meatballs and Pasta.

Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi, said: “Our Slim Free ready meal range is aimed at customers who enjoy healthy eating without compromising on taste or quality. At just £1.99 each, they offer excellent value.”