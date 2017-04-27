Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The air ambulance was called to a road accident involving a police car and van near Malpas in Cheshire.

Cheshire Constabulary says its Hyundai vehicle was not driving under blue lights when it was involved in a collision with a van driven by a male near Hollies Farm about 11.15am today (Thursday, April 27).

Police were unable to provide the name of the road but said it was blocked temporarily.

North West Air Ambulance confirmed it landed at the scene but did not take anybody to hospital.

Police spokeswoman Donna Hesketh said: “The vehicles have been recovered and there are not believed to be any injuries.”