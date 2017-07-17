Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We don't want to get your hopes up but this summer looks like it could be one of the hottest we've had for a number of years.

Chester and Ellesmere Port could be basking in sizzling temperatures just in time for the kids breaking up from school with experts predicting we are in for up to THREE MONTHS of sunshine as an ‘African blast’ of hot air makes its way to Britain.

The gust of hot air from Africa has already caused temperatures in Spain to reach 47c last week and the long range forecast from The Met Office says the UK is likely to enjoy higher than average temperatures from now until September - with the mercury possibly climbing as high as 36 degrees, reports the Liverpool Echo .

Last September, temperatures were as high as 26 degrees in Chester, and experts say we could see a repeat of last year's Indian summer.

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: “36C highs are on the cards this summer, with warm air expected to blow in from Africa. After a superb start to summer, bursts of heat ahead have the potential to be hot, hot, hot.”

The Met Office long-range forecast is being briefed to the Cabinet Office, councils, transport bosses and businesses.

A Met Office forecaster said: “Prolonged dry and warm spells are likely to become more prevalent across much of the UK by the end of July.

“Despite a trend towards slightly more unsettled conditions into August, there is a signal for warmer-than-average temperatures into the middle of August.”

Temperatures are expected to start soaring this week but be warned there is a down side as the hot weather will bring with it the risk of thundery showers.