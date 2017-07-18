Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading to the Royal Horticultural Society’s annual flower show at Tatton Park from Wednesday (July 19) are being urged to follow official event signs and not satnav advice.

Highways England, which is working with Cheshire East Council and the event organisers to manage routes to the park over the five days of the show, is reminding drivers the completion of the new £192 million A556 Knutsford to Bowdon M6 to M56 link road means that some routes to the park have changed.

Work along the old A556 to convert it into a single carriageway B road – complete with a green corridor for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders – is well underway.

However, this means the A50 through Mere crossroads where it meets the old A556, cannot be used as a route to the RHS show this year and drivers are being urged to give the A50 a miss if they wish to avoid to congestion.

Chris Chadwick, Highways England’s events planning manager for the North West, said: “We are expecting it to be busy around sections of the M56, new A556 and M6 at key times during the day when people are heading to and away from the show. We’ll be doing our but by responding to incidents and setting signs warning drivers of any congestion, incidents or diversion advice.

“Drivers can do their bit by following official directions to the park which will be signed along all the routes and not rely on their sat navs which may send them down the A50 through Mere where we have extensive traffic management as we work to deliver the new B5569.

“All drivers, whether or not they are heading to the horticultural show, can help themselves by planning their routes and checking for traffic and congestion before setting out on journeys.”

The Royal Horticultural Society’s website features full information about the show including public transport options and advice for drivers with a dedicated journey planning page. The show is open between 10am and 6.30pm each day except on Sunday when it closes at 5pm.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website at www.trafficengland.com, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps. Updates are also available on Twitter at @highwaysNWEST.