The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two ‘pocket-sized’ piglets have been born at Chester Zoo .

The tiny pair of red river hogs, which are as yet unsexed and unnamed, arrived to first-time mum Mali, aged eight following a four-month-long pregnancy.

Red river hogs live in swamps and forests in western and central Africa and are said to be the most colourful member of the pig family.

They are also the smallest of all African pigs.

Team manager Sarah Roffe said: “We’re ever so pleased with our delightful duo and mum Mali is so far doing a fantastic job of caring for them. They’re only pocket-sized piglets at the moment but they’re already full of personality and have bundles of energy.

“Currently their coats are covered in spots and stripes but they’ll fade after about six months when they’ll take on their more distinctive rusty colouring.”

Hunting for their meat has led to a decline in red river hogs in some parts of Africa where they were once commonly found.