Successful dawn raids saw police make six arrests in their fight against organised crime and illegal drugs.

Cheshire Constabulary officers swooped on addresses on Christleton Drive in Ellesmere Port and Kingsley Walk in Winsford on Tuesday (March 14).

Warrants were also executed in Runcorn, Widnes and Warrington during the early hours.

A woman and five men are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

It follows on from a first set of raids last month.

The strikes have been the culmination of an eight-month investigation under Operation Impact.

Detective inspector Giles Pierce said their search was focused on an organised crime gang.

He said: “The strike phase this morning is the result of months of hard work and evidence and intelligence gathering by a dedicated team of officers.

“It follows on from a number of warrants that were executed in the Merseyside area a few weeks ago and forms part of a wider operation.

(Photo: Cheshire Police)

“The action taken by officers reinforces Cheshire Constabulary’s commitment to proactively targeting, disrupting and dismantling those suspected of being involved in organised crime.”

Specialist officers were used to gain entry to the properties and they are now carrying out detailed searches of all the addresses.

A total of 13 arrests were made in dawn raids by the force on February 28.

They have since brought conspiracy to supply Class A drugs charges against 13 members of a suspected drugs ring.

DI Pierce added: “Information from the public is vital in the fight against drug-related activity.

“I encourage anyone who has any information about organised crime in their community to come forward.”

If you do not feel comfortable speaking to a police officer, information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.