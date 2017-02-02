Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is slow traffic on the Wales-bound carriageway of the A55 near Chester this morning (Thursday, February 2) following an earlier accident.

The incident happened westbound at J39 (Sainsbury's / Boughton Heath Roundabout) about 6am, causing congestion back to J40 (Vicars Cross Interchange).

All lanes re-opened about 7.55am. Lane one (of two) was closed just after the Sainsbury's entry slip road joins the main carriageway.

There is also reported heavy traffic on the nearby A483 northbound between B5102 and A55 J38 (Posthouse roundabout).