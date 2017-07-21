Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester based independent school Abbey Gate College hosted a special gala concert as it marked its 40th anniversary.

As part of the concert, 75 past choir members joined the current choir producing a spectacular sound of 140 voices.

The concert was directed by Stewart Smith who is retiring after almost 40 years as director of music. During this time, he has led a thriving music department with many of his former pupils progressing to careers in opera, music production and cathedral music.

At the concert, the audience also enjoyed performances from the infant and junior school choir, instrumentalists and vocalists.

The choir has sung in most English cathedrals including London’s St Paul’s Cathedral, where they will return to in April 2018. The choir has also toured to various locations including France, Belgium (Menin Gate), St Mark’s Venice, Germany, Italy, Holland, Denmark and the west and east coast of the USA on two occasions.

The concert also welcomed the new head of music James Andrews who, as well as being a former pupil of the college, is an ex-head chorister of Chester Cathedral and a graduate of the Birmingham Conservatoire. He begins his post in September.

For videos of the night’s performances go to the Abbey Gate College YouTube channel.