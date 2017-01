Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire drivers can expect congestion on the A534 following a road traffic incident.

The road is now closed between the A41 Whitchurch Road junction in Broxton and the B5130 junction in Crewe-by-Farndon.

Heavy traffic is causing delays.

The incident happened after 2pm this afternoon (January 27).

Vehicles are being diverted via B5130 near the Carden Park Golf Resort.

