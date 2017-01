Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision has closed the A49 Tarporley Road this Tuesday afternoon (January 3).

The crash, which involved a Land Rover and a Mercedes, occurred near to the Fox and Barrel pub in Cotebrook at about 3pm.

Cheshire police have closed the busy road at the Sandy Brow lights junction with the A54.

A force spokeswoman said paramedics were attending to check the drivers over.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.