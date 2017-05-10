Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delays are clearing after a crash on the M56 this morning (May 10).

Drivers were stuck in traffic heading west towards Chester.

Two lanes were blocked by the accident near junction 12 which happened at about 8am.

North West Motorway Police tweeted the damaged vehicles had now been cleared and there were no injuries.

Traffic was stopped while they were moved to the hard shoulder, with the motorway fully reopening by 8.30am.

Highways England had said there have been delays of up to 40 minutes.

There was also heavy traffic through Frodsham and Helsby as motorists looked for a different route down the A56.