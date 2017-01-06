Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new year provides the perfect opportunity to blow away the cobwebs and try new experiences.

We think 2017 should be all about making the most of what our fair city has to offer.

From the eagerly anticipated opening of Storyhouse and taking advantage of the host of new restaurants which have come to town to stepping outside your comfort zone for new challenges, we've put together a bucket list of 15 things you MUST do in Chester over the next 12 months.

1. Indulge your imagination at our new cultural centre

Storyhouse – a £37m theatre, cinema and library arts complex – will open on May 11 with an ambitious run of four home-produced shows.

The long-awaited arts complex comprises two state of the art cinemas, a single-screen cinema, library, restaurant and two bars.

“Storyhouse will be a place the borough’s communities can come together and experience the UK’s leading theatre, opera, dance and music companies – it will create opportunities not available before," says Cllr Louise Gittins.

So if this isn't at the top of your to-do list in Chester for the coming months, we don't know what is.

2. Or enjoy the novelty of having a cinema in the city again... finally!

(Photo: Debbi Smirnoff/Getty Images)

Now we know we fleetingly mentioned this above, but we're so excited about the 100-seat boutique cinema at Storyhouse we figured it deserved a spot on the list in its own right.

Chester has been picturehouse-less since Cineworld disappeared from the Greyhound Retail Park in 2013.

But at Storyhouse, movie buffs will be able to sink into plush red velvet seats and be transported to another world.

3. Rock out at Chester Live

More than a dozen venues will host upwards of 100 acts who will be performing to an expected 2,000 revellers at the 2017 instalment of this non-profit festival.

Planning began in the summer and organiser Dan Read is hoping it will be the biggest yet, with a street party in the pipeline to kick things off.

"Chester Live is all about the local music scene and is all about trying to bring the music scene together for one big event," Dan said.

4. Put in a marathon effort

(Photo: Steve Gregory Chester Photographic Society)

Why not dig your trainers out and enter the MBNA Chester Marathon? Even better, do it for charity.

If the full 26 miles sounds a bit daunting, there's always the half marathon.

The full marathon is not until October, so there's plenty of time to get in shape. The half marathon is in May.

There's more info HERE.

5. Get your gladrags on and head down to the Roodee

What better excuse to get glammed up is there than a day at the races?

Race-goers attend in their thousands each year to have a flutter in the sunshine at Chester Racecourse.

This year's action kicks off on May 10 and tickets are already available.

6. Take in a birdseye view of the city

(Photo: Mark Carline)

Gaze down at Chester and beyond from a unique perspective on one of the Cathedral at Height Tours.

The tower offers great panoramic views, but to make it an experience to remember make sure you check the weather forecast beforehand.

7. Jump around

Flip Out, which claims to be the biggest trampoline park in the UK, crash landed in Chester in December.

The fun activity became a thriving industry in 2016, earning legions of bouncing fans. Could you be one of them but just not know it yet?

Why not give it a go and unleash the Tigger inside you loose on Flip Out's 200 plus trampolines?

8. Splash out at the city's only Michelin Star restaurant

Treat yourself to a truly slap-up meal at Simon Radley at The Chester Grosvenor for a memorable experience this year.

The award-winning restaurant has retained its coveted Michelin Star since 1990 and has been recognised as one of the top 100 in the UK by The Sunday Times.

9. Dance in the street

(Photo: Andy Scargill)

Pull on your most colourful clobber and be loud and proud at Chester Pride 2017.

The celebration of city's LGBT community will return on August 19, when it will mark its fifth birthday so it's likely to be bigger and better than ever.

Anyone and everyone is invited to join in with this feel-good street parade and festival.

10. Go on a pub crawl (beer not compulsory)

You can't walk far in Chester without stumbling on a fine boozer, the place is full of them, and several decent breweries to boot.

So why not branch out from your local and wet your whistle in a pub you've not visited before this year?

The Brewery Tap's so good even Voldermort came out of hiding to have a pint there.

The Bear and Billet, Handbridge's Ship Inn and The Cross Keys are worthy of stops on your tour and there are many, many others.

11. Take advantage of having hundreds of exotic animals in our own backyard

Chester Zoo is one of the most successful and well-loved attractions in the whole of the UK, but how long has it been since you paid a visit?

It's easy to take things right on your doorstep for granted, but with the births of adorable new bundles of joy like Murchison the giraffe and elephant Indali Hi Way now is the time to go.

If you really want an experience to remember, you can have an encounter with certain animals including meerkats and rhinos or be a zoo-keeper for a day.

12. Put the world to rights over a cuppa and some cake

Going for afternoon tea is very much in vogue and there are plenty of places in Chester doing great things with dainty cakes and finger sandwiches, for all occasions and all budgets.

You could try Oddfellows, the Grosvenor Hotel or Mad Hatters for starters.

Sounds like an afternoon well spent to us.

13. Take a walk on the wild side

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Birds of prey can seem pretty intimidating but how about you face your fear by getting up close and personal with them?

You can see owls, falcons, hawks and even a vulture called Tinker at The Falconry and Nature Gardens in the grounds of Chester Cathedral.

It's something different and it won't break the bank.

14. Try out one of the city's many new restaurants

2016 seems like it was the year of the restaurant invasion for Chester.

So many new eateries and bars popped up in fact that we're guessing you won't have had a chance to try most of them out yet, so let 2017 be the year of discovering new cuisines.

From the massive 400-seater Opera Grill to Brazilian steakhouse Fazenda, we've got you sorted.

15. Be cultured while basking in the summer sun

(Photo: Mark Carline)

There's something so charming about sitting back on a deck-chair and enjoying some culture.

Whether movies are your bag or you're more of a theatre fan, Moonlight Flicks and Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre have got you covered.

How many of these will you be ticking off over the next 12 months? Tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.