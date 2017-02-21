Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man have been charged over a stabbing in Ellesmere Port .

The victim, 19, suffered serious puncture wounds in the assault in Camden Road on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Police were called out to the street at about 8am and their investigation into the incident also focused on nearby Luton Park.

Sean Roberts, of no fixed address, was charged with wounding after being arrested on February 20.

The teenage girl, who is from the Ellesmere Port area but cannot be identified for legal reasons, faces a similar count.

They appeared at Chester Magistrates Court but were not required to enter pleas on Tuesday (February 21).

The case will next be heard at Chester Crown Court on March 21.