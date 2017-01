Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a teenage boy with a string of offences which took place in Winsford within the space of three months.

The 16-year-old is accused of the attempted robbery of a newsagents on Station Road on October 21, a burglary of a town centre property on November 16 and an assault at a restaurant on Nat Lane on December 23.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at South and East Cheshire Magistrates Court today (January 4).