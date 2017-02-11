Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What do a Subway sandwich, Anfield and R2-D2 all have in common?

Well, they’ve all been immortalised in cake form by Chester’s very own The BakeKing.

That’s right, 26-year-old Ben Cullen’s masterpieces aren’t just incredible, they’re edible.

The graphic designer turned tattooist turned cake artist extraordinaire specialises in creating complicated and unbelievably life-like bakes.

So talented is Ben, who lives in Hoole, that he was specially sought out by Liverpool Football Club to make a caricature cake to mark manager Jurgen Klopp’s 49th birthday.

(Photo: The BakeKing)

Composed of Rice Krispies, melted marshmallows and sponge, the stunning sculpture took four days to create and looked uncannily like the Reds boss.

His latest work of art is an entirely edible life-sized torso and head replica of UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Hailing from Birmingham originally, Ben has called Chester home ever since he moved here to study Graphic Design and Fine Art at university.

Explaining how he became a star baker, Ben said: “While on an apprenticeship tattooing a customer, her mother showed me some cake decoration that she had done and it fascinated me.

“As my dad’s birthday was coming up I decided to try my hand at it and found that I enjoyed it.

“More and more people began to ask if I could make them cakes and the weirder and more challenging the concepts were the more it interested me.

“I decided to start entering international cake competitions and over the last two years I have won multiple Gold awards, so I decided to take the leap and be a cake artist full time.”

Ben opened his shop The BakeKing Cake Crafts in Shotton towards the end of last year, and even finds the time to share his skills by uploading tutorial videos to YouTube.

His goal is to be the UK’s equivalent to the American Cake Boss and Ace of Cakes.

“I want to add some excitement and rock and roll into the cake world, and be the best at what I do,” he added.