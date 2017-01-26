Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire learner drivers should be aware: the requirements for the practical test are changing for 2017.

There are four additions coming to the practical driving test.

Each of these builds on existing elements of the current exam.

The new driving test changes will come into effect later this year, and CarKeys.co.uk has identified them.

The innovations take into account new technology and more realistic driving scenarios and manoeuvres.

Particular attention is also paid to driving in rural areas.

What are the changes?

The additions and tweaks to the practical test are:

Independent driving part of the test to increase from 10 minutes to 20 minutes

Following sat-nav directions to be part of independent driving section

Reverse around a corner and turn in the road manoeuvres to be replaced with more real-life scenarios

One of two vehicle safety questions to be asked while the candidate is driving

The changes are simple and subtle variations, amendments or additions to current, existing test tasks.

For the first time, however, motorists will be asked a theory question while driving as opposed to just being asked when stationary.

You will also be required to drive independently (with prior guidance from your examiner) for 20 minutes not 10 minutes.

Being able to read a sat-nav display whilst driving will also be a requirement.

Instead of being asked to do a turn in a road or reversing around a corner, learner drivers may be asked to reverse out of a parking bay.

Why are the changes happening?

The test is changing because it needs to.

According to research, road collisions are the leading cause of death for young drivers aged between 15 and 24 and the most fatal accidents occur on high-speed rural roads.

With more young drivers using sat-nav systems and technology while on the road, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency was keen to modernise the driving test.

It wants to make the exam more relevant, acknowledging key areas that clearly need greater attention.

The changes have been trialled with more than 4,500 learner drivers and 850 instructors in 32 locations across Britain.