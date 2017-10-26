Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Businesses from across Chester city centre came together for a prestigious awards ceremony at Storyhouse as the winners of the 2017 CH1ChesterBID Customer Service Awards were revealed.

The awards were introduced in 2015 by CH1ChesterBID to help recognise the shops, restaurants, bars, independent retailers and other businesses that always go the extra mile for customers.

The general public were asked to nominate their favourite city centre stores again this year, with more than 1,500 votes received in total. The top three businesses in 14 different categories then received a mystery shopper visit to determine a winner.

Among the winners on the night were popular eatery Upstairs at the Grill and sister venture Bar Lounge, which picked up the Best Restaurant and Best Pub/Club/Bar awards respectively for the second year in succession.

Among the winners on the night were popular eatery Upstairs at the Grill and sister venture Bar Lounge, which picked up the Best Restaurant and Best Pub/Club/Bar awards respectively for the second year in succession.

Jaunty Goat on Bridge Street was named Best Coffee Shop and Watergate Street’s vintage toyshop, Weasel and the Bug, held on to the Best Independent Retailer award after winning the title in 2016.

Debenhams retained its title as Best Large Retailer and Build a Bear Workshop - which scooped two awards in 2016, was again among the winners after being named Best Small Retailer.

Funky Cow Milkshake Bar on St Werburgh Street was recognised as the Best Food on the Go business, whilst the Best Hotel or B&B award went to The Coach House Inn on Northgate Street.

Travel agents Deva Travel & Tours held on to the Best Leisure and Lifestyle award after picking up the trophy in 2016 and other winners included fresh cosmetics store Lush in the Health and Beauty Retailers category, as well as Specsavers, which picked up the award for Best Health & Beauty Retailer.

The Best of Grosvenor Shopping Centre Award went to art gallery Castle Fine Art, and Barclays was presented with the Best Professional Services award for the second consecutive year.

The final award of the night went to women’s clothing store Chesca, which was named Outstanding BID Member of the year.

BID manager at CH1ChesterBID Carl Critchlow said: “We’re really proud to have hosted these awards for the third year in succession and there were some fantastic scores across all of the 14 categories.

“The awards are designed to recognise exceptional customer service as we believe it’s a fundamental element of creating a world-class welcome in Chester – it’s one of the things that will make people want to come back to the city time and time again.

“That’s why we think it’s so important to celebrate the fantastic contribution our local businesses and their staff make to Chester city centre every single day. They should all be really proud of their achievements over the past 12 months and our congratulations go to all of this year’s winners.”

The full list of winners and shortlisted businesses was as follows:

Best Coffee Shop

Nominated: Jaunty Goat, Mad Hatters Tearoom & Bakery, The Flower Cup

Winner: Jaunty Goat

Best Food on the Go

Nominated: Gino’s Gelato, Funky Cow Milkshake Bar, Blackstocks

Winner: Funky Cow Milkshake Bar

Best of Grosvenor Shopping Centre

Nominated: Castle Fine Art, Loake, The Perfume Shop

Winner: Castle Fine Art

Best Health & Beauty Retailer

Nominated: Lush, Jo Malone, Holland and Barrett

Winner: Lush

Best Health & Beauty Services

Nominated: Specsavers, Boots Opticians, Inked Up Chester

Winner: Specsavers

Best Hotel or B&B

Nominated: The Grosvenor, Oddfellows, The Coach House Inn

Winner: The Coach House Inn

Best Independent Retailer

Nominated: Corks Out, Grafficks, Weasel & The Bug

Winner: Weasel & The Bug

Best Large Retailer

Nominated: Debenhams, M& S, Wilko

Winner: Debenhams

Best Leisure & Lifestyle

Nominated: Abbey Taxis, Deva Travel & Tours, KingKabs

Winner: Deva Travel & Tours

Best Professional Service

Nominated: Barclays, HSBC, Natwest

Winner: Barclays

Best Pub/Club/Bar

Nominated: Bar Lounge, The Botanist, Liquor & Co.

Winner: Bar Lounge

Best Restaurant

Nominated: Urbano32, Upstairs at the Grill, Olive Tree Brasserie

Winner: Upstairs at the Grill

Best Small Retailer

Nominated: Pandora, Ann Summers, Build-a-Bear Workshop

Winner: Build-a-Bear Workshop

Outstanding BID Member

Winner: Chesca