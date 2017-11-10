Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jonathan Slater of Oddfellows Hotels has been presented with an honorary degree from the University of Chester .

Mr Slater joined more than 200 graduates from the university’s Business School to receive a Master of Business Administration, for his outstanding contribution to the city of Chester.

Having spent more than 35 years in the city, he has, through his work at The Chester Grosvenor, Oddfellows Hotels and as a board member of Marketing Cheshire, worked tirelessly to put the city and region on the tourism map.

He spent 30 years as managing director at The Chester Grosvenor, where he held five red stars and a Michelin star at restaurant Simon Radley for over 25 years.

More recently, he sits at the helm of Oddfellows Hotels, which has two hotels in the North West - Oddfellows in Chester and the newly-launched Oddfellows On The Park in Greater Manchester.

Jonathan said: “To be awarded an honorary MBA has thrilled me and now sits as one of the pinnacles of my career. Much of my career has been spent in one of the most unique cities in the world and I have felt the greatest joy enjoying the progress the city has made in that time.

“The part I have played in promoting the city and region to the global tourism market has been both a delight and a privilege.”

Vice-chancellor of the University of Chester Professor Tim Wheeler said: “We were delighted to welcome Jonathan to our graduation ceremonies. He has made such a significant impact on the city and its tourism for over 30 years.

“We were delighted that he chose to accept his honorary degree and to celebrate his achievements in the heart of the city that he has worked so hard to promote. He is an individual of outstanding ability. His achievements are universally admired. He has a worldwide reputation for excellence, energy and flair.”