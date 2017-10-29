Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Digital marketing agency Inside Online is celebrating eight years in business with an office move and a slew of national award nominations.

Founded in 2009 by directors Andrew Cooper, James Clayton and Richard Waters, the 23-strong team has moved to a new central Chester premises due to rapid expansion.

At 4,500 sq ft, Newgate House is twice as big as the agency’s previous base on St John’s Street, meaning that it can more than double its present head count over the coming years.

Andrew Cooper, who led the refit and redesign, said: “It is great to see that against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, companies are still investing in digital marketing and looking positively to the future. This has allowed us to invest confidently into our growth and create an exciting new office environment. Our culture is fundamental to our success, and the energy our new space and recent growth has brought to the team is testament to that.”

The past month has also seen the agency recognised by top industry awards including the UK Search Awards, the International Content Marketing Awards and the Drum Social Buzz Awards for its digital marketing campaigns with clients Dreams, Sunny and Factory Direct Flooring.

Richard Waters, who led this year’s award process, added: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised by our industry peers for our work. This is the third year in a row that we have picked up award nominations, but the first time that we have had multiple clients cited. We hope this reflects the team’s passions for audience-focused digital campaigns that put content, data and measurement at the core of our approach.”