Chester's self-proclaimed ‘rock and roll' cocktail bar is undergoing a £50,000 refurbishment throughout the night spot.

The new-look Kuckoo bar in Watergate Street is reopening on Friday (January 20, 2017).

At the centre of the revamp will be an ‘Onyx’ style bar – described as ‘a stunning’, modern bar-top and fascia, backlit in red to create a warm glow.

The newly refurbished Kuckoo will also include luxurious leather and velvet seating areas, new washrooms and a black, granite floor with sparkle effect.

Staying true to its creative drinks offering, visitors will also enjoy Kuckoo Chester’s revamped cocktail menu which plays host to 65 classic and cool cocktails to keep guests entertained all evening.

The look of the bar might be new but the music won’t change, as indie rock and roll favourites from various eras will still be on the playlist – with popular tracks from Elvis and The Beatles to Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Stone Roses and The Strokes.

Kuckoo Chester founder Richard Powell said: “We’ve taken an already great concept for Chester to the next level, and we can’t wait to showcase the new interior to visitors during our reopening night – which is set to be a superb evening.

“Our ethos is all about having fun and letting loose in a comfortable yet glamorous environment. The idea behind the refurbishment is to maintain an inviting venue for guests, ensuring we’re continuing to provide that feel-good, go-to place for our loyal customers and visitors here in Chester.

“We’re encouraging local people and visitors, businesses and hospitality workers to take a sneak peek into the newly refurbished Kuckoo Chester by coming along to the reopening night. So why not drop in and take a look whilst enjoying a fabulous drink in a friendly and fun atmosphere.”

The grand reopening of Kuckoo Chester takes place on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 5pm and anyone is welcome to attend. Located at 58 Watergate Street, Chester, the bar is open seven days a week from 5pm (serving until 1am on Fridays and 2am Saturdays).

Kuckoo Chester first opened its doors in 2013, following the successful launch of Kuckoo Preston in 2010. For more information, visit www.kuckoorocks.com and follow @KuckooChester on Twitter and on Facebook.