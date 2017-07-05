Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port firm has hit the £5m mark and expanded its workforce.

Civil engineering and building company Moorcroft Construction, based in Maritime House on Dock Yard Road, has reported ‘strong growth’ up from last year’s £3.6m on the back of a series of contract wins.

In the last two years the firm says turnover has more than doubled.

The company is continuing to go from strength to strength having just signed a three-year agreement with nuclear business Urenco to deliver projects at its Capenhurst site.

Moorcroft has also won a civil engineering contract in partnership with award winning Lancashire engineers Addison Project which will see it provide infrastructure and reinforced concrete flooring works for the PQ Corporation which has a manufacturing site in Warrington.

To meet the increased demand for its services, the company has increased the workforce from 40 to 50.

Originally established in Bedfordshire before moving to the North West during the 1960s, Moorcroft has been in business for more than 80 years. Other clients include General Motors, Balfour Beatty, Peel Ports and Unilever.

Today, the family business is led by managing director Myles Platt and finance director Jan Platt. Myles said: “We are pleased that we have sustained the growth of 2015/16 through 2016/17 and now into the current financial year.

“We have invested a lot of time getting out to see our customers and industry partners telling them about the range of civil engineering and building services we are able to provide.

“We have a highly skilled in-house workforce with a proven track record of delivering often complex projects for clients.”

Moorcroft regularly works with clients in industry including chemical, nuclear, maritime and petrochemical operations. It claims to have ‘vast experience’ of working on sites covered by Control of Major Accident Hazards regulations.

Myles added: “We are proud of our history as a company, starting out as a civil engineering business before adding the building services division.

“But we are also conscious of the need to continue offering our clients innovative solutions that meet their requirements across the industrial, commercial and residential sectors.”

The company also backs measures to tackle youth unemployment through high quality training.

Alongside its continued growth Moorcroft has also rebranded and unveiled a new company website at www.moorcroftconstruction.co.uk.