Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based digital marketing agency Clicky has celebrated its 10-year anniversary with an exclusive ‘takeover’ of Chester Zoo for both staff and their families, which saw guests enjoy everything from a private tour and barbecue to kangaroo sumo wrestling.

Clicky’s attendees, dressed for the zoo theme, were treated to a private safari, followed by a barbecue, outdoor games and live music.

(Image: STUDIO 1208)

Not one to do things by halves, Clicky also treated the whole team to breakfast and lunch in the office the following today to nurse those sore heads!

From humble beginnings as a ‘bedroom’ startup with a self-investment of just £500, Clicky now boasts a multi-million-pound turnover, all grown organically without any investment.

Since 2012, the company has seen a period of rapid growth and expansion, doubling head office and staff numbers.

(Image: STUDIO 1208)

CEO and founder of Clicky Oliver Yeates said: “At Clicky, we think it is so important to reward our staff for all their hard work.

“The last 12 months have seen us grow to over 40 employees and we really wouldn’t be as successful as we are today without the dedication of every single of one of them. We couldn’t think of a better venue to celebrate than Chester Zoo and we’re so lucky to have it on our doorstep.”

With multiple new clients wins and a wide range of services, the last few months have led to the most successful quarter in Clicky’s 10-year history.