Chester Zoo is on the hunt for a new zookeeper to look after its penguins and parrots.

The lucky candidate will join the birds team at the hugely popular tourist attraction, where they will help with the daily care and management of the penguins and parrots, as well as passerines, pigeons and Cassowary.

The permanent position, which will consist of 40 hours per week, comes with a salary of £17,367 per year, our sister paper The Manchester Evening News reports.

The job section reads: “We are Chester Zoo, and for over 80 years we’ve been a leading conservation and education charity, and an amazing, award-winning visitor attraction.

“We’re also a team of passionate, talented, enthusiastic and expert people, doing everything we can to keep the zoo going, from feeding the animals to discovering new conservation ideas, and giving our 1.9 million visitors an inspirational day out.

“We work hard because we love animals, we care about nature, we love Chester Zoo and we want to be the best zoo in the world!

“If you think you can help us to achieve that, then we’d love to hear from you.”

There are hundreds of full time, part time, permanent and temporary jobs available on our jobs site here .

A relevant degree or experience is required if you want to be considered for the position.

The job ad reads that candidates must have a HND or degree level qualification in a zoological related science or equivalent experience; proven experience in the care and exhibition of birds in a zoological or bird collection; knowledge and experience of bird husbandry, diet and reproduction techniques; have an understanding of modern zoos and the conservation challenges zoos face; excellent communication skills and high attention to detail.

You can apply for the position HERE .

The zoo is also currently on the lookout for a weekend zoo ranger.

Working 21 hours per fortnight, for £8.35 per hour, rangers supervise the exhibitions in the zoo and engage with the public, telling them all about the animals.

To find out more about the roles on offer at the zoo, click here .