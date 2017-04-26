Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Race Company is making the most of its winning ways by taking over a staffing agency.

The firm has acquired an existing staffing agency which has led to the launch of Thyme People.

This new arm of the business is aimed at creating greater working opportunities for its existing workforce, as well as providing an additional personnel resource service to external clients within the hospitality and leisure industry.

Chester Race Company currently employs more than 1,500 casual workers throughout the year across a number of on-course and external events. Through this new initiative, Thyme People aims to establish itself as the go-to resource for personnel support.

With the 2017 racing season at Chester starting in May, Thyme People have a number of recruitment opportunities available for prospective casual workers in a variety of roles.

Chester Race Company head of HR and driver of this new initiative, Mark Wilcockson, said: “We see this new venture as an exciting opportunity to engage with a broader potential workforce in and around Chester and the wider North West and we would encourage anyone interested to get in touch.

“With combined experience servicing some of the most prestigious venues and events around the UK, Thyme People offers the perfect solution to any business within the leisure industry looking highly skilled individuals and fail-safe delivery.”

Information about how to register with Thyme People and further information about the positions available can be found online: www.thymepeople.co.uk