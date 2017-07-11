Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Radfield Home Care in Chester have chosen to support the Hospice of the Good Shepherd for all future fundraising events.

Their first event working with the hospice was a community coffee morning at Tarvin Community Centre which raised £150.

Business development manager at Radfield Home Care, Anna Denham, said: “The morning was a great success. We had a variety of people come along and support the event. Our clients with their family members enjoyed the morning as well as people from the local area who have been touched by the work of the hospice.

“We were also joined by Sue Downham, social prescribing coordinator from Brightlife in Chester. Sue works with the community arranging events for the over 50s to reduce loneliness and social isolation, who we now have plans to work alongside in the future.

“On behalf of Radfield Home Care Chester we would like to thank everyone who supported and donated to this fantastic charity.”

Radfield is busy planning for future events to support the hospice and the next event will be Wear Something Red to Work Day on Wednesday, July 26.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd is a respected provider of palliative care for residents of Cheshire West and Chester and Deeside. They provide services free of charge to patients and families facing life limiting illnesses.

They provide an inpatient unit, outpatient services, a day therapy centre, and offer complimentary therapies and bereavement support throughout the community as well as offering amazing support for patient’s families.

Community fundraiser for the hospice, Justin Caroe, added: “I was delighted to hear that Radfield Home Care has chosen to support the hospice. The coffee morning proved to be a resounding success. The hospice relies on the support of our local community through events such as this and we look forward to working with Anna and the team again very soon.”