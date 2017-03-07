Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A University of Chester graduate with a passion for gastronomy has set up a new business venture to help like-minded people fish out their local and national food and drink festivals.

Multimedia technologies and photography graduate Jamie Knop decided to set up eatdrinkseek.co.uk, with his business partner Mike Payton, after discovering that there was no easy way to search for food and drink festivals in the region.

Having worked in a number of different photography and online marketing based roles since graduating from the university in 2010, Jamie decided to combine his skills with Mike’s strong background in design and development, to create the website.

The website features an interactive map, as well as a regularly updated blog, and allows the user to search for food, drink, beer, wine, cider and gin festivals throughout the UK.

Jamie, who lives in Huntington, said: “It’s still early days in the business and initially we’ll be concentrating on providing users with the best experience possible when they visit Eat Drink Seek.

“We plan to do this by listening to feedback closely and running surveys to ensure that people are getting the information they need in the quickest way possible. We hope that by doing this, people will remember the excellent experience they had on our site and we’ll become the first port of call for anyone wanting to visit a food or drink festival in the UK.”

To find out more visit: www.eatdrinkseek.co.uk