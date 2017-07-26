Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A director at Chester-based property developers Blueoak Estates, has successfully cycled across four countries in four days in memory of 19-year-old Jack Hussey, who passed away in 2016 from a rare form of cancer called soft tissue sarcoma.

Sean Kirkby along with seven team mates cycled the mammoth 561.3km distance between London and Amsterdam. Their journey began in Beckenham in Kent. From there, they cycled to Dover in less than seven hours and took a boat across to France.

Day two started in Calais, France, but by the end of the day, the team of eight had landed in Bruges. The following day, the group got back on their bikes and cycled a gruelling 161.8km and crossed the border into the Netherlands, ready for the final stretch to Amsterdam. On the final day, they cycled 142.4km through the picturesque Dutch countryside before arriving in Amsterdam; tired and weary but proud of their accomplishments.

Every day in the UK, nine people are diagnosed with soft tissue sarcomas. They are one of the main cancers affecting children, teenagers and young adults but sadly, only 45% of soft tissue sarcoma patients survive for ten years or more. Despite this, research into this type of cancer is severely underfunded.

Before Jack from Caldy lost his battle with cancer, he began fundraising for Cancer Research UK, so that he could help more young people like him in the future.

Sean and his team mates have continued with Jack’s fundraising to help him make a difference in his memory.

Sean said: “It was an incredible experience albeit very tough particularly the 4000-feet plus climb on the first day.

“I met many people from all walks of life who have been affected by cancer. The generosity and support of friends and colleagues was overwhelming and the money raised far exceeded our expectations.

“Would I do it again? Absolutely.”

The team spent a total of 27 hours on their bicycles and raised £18,406 for Cancer Research UK. Every penny raised will go to a research team at Newcastle University which is trialling a new drug for soft tissue sarcomas.

Blueoak Estates are luxury property developers based in Chester.

They are the team behind the renovation of the Welsh Methodist church on Volunteer Street.