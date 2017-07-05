Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are now just over two weeks left to put your name up in lights on Cheshire’s business map.

The deadline for entries to this year’s Cheshire Business Awards is Friday, July 21, as the Trinity Mirror Cheshire group of newspapers prepares to stage the event for the 13th year.

The awards, sponsored by SAS Daniels LLP, are the region’s premier business honours event, with a major ceremony and awards dinner to be held at Chester Cathedral on October 6 this year.

There are 11 categories companies can enter - from the brand names to the smallest start-ups in operation across the entire Cheshire region.

Today, we focus on two more of those categories:

Employer of the Year: We are looking for the employers who can best demonstrate how their leadership and policies support staff development, engagement and satisfaction creating a positive and supportive workplace with a well-motivated and well trained team. This award is also open to businesses who demonstrate a real commitment to apprenticeships. The winner will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to other businesses.

(Photo: UGC)

Corporate Social Responsibility Award, sponsored by John Lennon Airport: Does your company strive to achieve a balance between your competitive aims and the interests of society? This award will be presented to the private sector business or individual judged to have the best history of taking into account the effect of the business operations on the community and the economy. This can include companies that give time or money to charities or the voluntary sector.

Business of any size or sector can enter free of charge as long as they are based within Cheshire. To enter simply visit the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk and download your entry form. For enquiries you can contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) is delighted to sponsor the Corporate Social Responsibility award. LJLA currently handles almost five million passengers per year with flights to more than 60 destinations in the UK and across Europe.

With a growing range of destinations bringing increased passenger numbers, LJLA is the faster, easier, friendlier airport of choice for passengers from across the region and is recognised for its relaxed, hassle free environment and best in class operational performance.

This is complimented by recent investments to improve passenger facilities and deliver an enhanced customer experience, with positive passenger feedback now at an all-time high, all helping to create the airport our region loves.

LJLA is also one of the area’s major employers, attracting inward investment and bringing significant tourism benefits, helping to boost the region’s economy.

To enter, visit www.cheshirebusinesswards.co.uk to see all of the categories, decide which best suits your achievements and download an entry form.

If you have any questions contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk. The deadline for entries is Friday, July 21.