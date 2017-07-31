Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A six-year-old boy from Ellesmere Port has taken on a tough 3k obstacle course to help raise money for a local children’s charity that has provided support for his younger sister.

Jamie Hartley took on the ‘Radical Run’ assault course in Tatton Park raising a fantastic £560 for the Chester-based charity Children Today, which provides grants for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities.

Jamie’s mum Amanda said: “Jamie has never done anything like this before but taking part in this event was all his idea as he wanted to raise money to help Children Today support more children like his sister.”

(Image: Children Today)

Four-year-old Jessica, who has recently been diagnosed with an exceptionally rare genetic disorder, received joint funding of more than £10,000 late last year from Children Today and The Morgan Foundation to help pay for a floor ceiling lift at her home.

This was needed to help make access around their home easier for Jessica, who has extremely limited mobility.

As the Tatton Park event was designed exclusively for children aged from five to 14, Jamie was one of the younger participants taking on the challenge but, with the support of friends and family, crossed the finishing line despite the bad weather.

Amanda added: “The rain was awful but Jamie just kept going! He wanted to raise £200 initially but has smashed his fundraising target now and we’ve all been truly blown away by the support of our friends and family.”

Children Today provides funding for specialised equipment for children and young people with disabilities under the age of 25 across the UK but receives no government funding so is reliant on voluntary donations to keep providing these grants and making a positive impact to the lives of children like Jessica.

If you know a child that needs funding for a specialised piece of equipment or would like to donate to Children Today’s work please call on 01244 335622.