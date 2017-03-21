Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josie Penfold from Ellesmere Port has made it on to the shortlist for the inaugural Next Great Travel Writer competition, run by Travelex and Penguin.

The panel of judges, comprised of leading travel bloggers, an editor from Penguin and a travel expert from Travelex, was on the hunt to find the best amateur travel writer the country has to offer.

From the hundreds of stories submitted, the panel whittled it down to a shortlist of just six entries. Josie’s entry The Barren Land earned its place on the shortlist as one of the most creative, inspiring and well written travel tales.

The panel are voting on who should win this prestigious prize and, should Josie go on to win, she’ll receive a £1,500 cash prize and time with the editor from Penguin. The winner will be announced before the end of March.

Josie’s short story is already live on Travelex’s site, and you can read it at: ngtw.travelex.com/uk/the-barren-land