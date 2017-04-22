Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester residents are invited to attend a free event to celebrate the newly opened clinic and refurbished gym space at Nuffield Health Chester Fitness and Wellbeing Gym on Wrexham Road.

The new clinic will be offering physiotherapy, health assessments and much more and will complement the existing services at the Nuffield Health Chester Fitness and Wellbeing Gym.

The free event, which takes place from Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30, is open to both non-members and members and will give guests the opportunity to take a tour around the facilities, try out the new equipment within the recently extended gym space, trial group exercise classes in the new studio or simply relax with a dip in the pool.

Guests can also make the most of a free mini health MOT within the new clinic with a Nuffield Health expert where they’ll get details of their blood pressure, BMI and hip to waist ratio and receive expert advice on the best ways in which to either maintain or improve these results. In addition, guests can experience free personal training sessions or a free 15 minute consultation with a physiotherapist throughout the weekend.

On top of all of this, a team of Nuffield Health experts will be on hand throughout the weekend to provide advice and inspiration on how you can improve your fitness and wellbeing and feel your best this spring and beyond.

With a new wellbeing clinic, an 18 metre heated swimming pool, an extended gym space offering the latest equipment and a full and varied class timetable featuring a vast array of group exercises, there’s something to suit everyone looking to improve their fitness and wellbeing.

To find out more about Nuffield Health visit nuffieldhealth.com.