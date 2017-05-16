Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Lacey from Ellesmere Port is about to embark on a once in a lifetime experience of representing the UK at the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland.

The World Scout Moot is a gathering of Scouts aged 18–25 from across the globe and will be held in the dramatic landscape of Iceland from July 25 to August 2.

The UK contingent will be taking more than 500 participants to the event, where a total of 5,000 participants from 80 countries around the world will join together to embark on nine days of adventure, fun and discovery.

Participants will stay at the National Scout Centre on the stunning banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn. They will make new friends from across the world and visit Geysir and the stunning waterfalls of Gullfoss.

Tom said: “I am so looking forward to visiting Iceland. This is a country on my wish list. I am looking forward to meeting up with old friends and also meeting Scouts from loads of different countries.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls wished participants well saying: “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent. They are heading off to the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland and I am sure it’s going to be a trip to remember!

“I have filmed many times in Iceland and it is an incredible place to adventure and develop new skills that you can use throughout the rest of your life. It’s also a place that tests what you are made of.”

The theme of Moot is Change. All members of the UK contingent will embrace change on their journey to The Moot, whether this is in their own lives or their local community.