An officer from Cheshire West and Chester Council had a shock as he patrolled Gadbrook Park in Rudheath.

Although used to overseeing the collection of stray dogs as part of his normal duties, regulatory services officer Columb McPhillip, was surprised to be confronted by a four feet long adult corn snake.

After receiving a complaint about dogs being allowed to roam free on Gadbrook Park, Columb was walking around the site, checking for dog fouling, when he spotted the snake.

The council’s cabinet member for environment Karen Shore said: “Thankfully Columb managed to catch the snake and it is now in safe custody at one of the borough’s licensed pet shops. This breed of snake is harmless and is actually well-known for escaping from homes.”

If this is your beloved pet please contact our Regulatory Services Team on 01244 973708.