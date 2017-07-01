Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To renovate or relocate? That is the question Kirstie and Phil are asking.

TV property gurus Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer want to help you find your perfect home.

Couples and families are being sought for a potential third series of their show Love It or List It.

Applicants from Chester are being invited to put their names forward.

The experts would help them decide whether to move to a new home or renovate their current one.

A Raise the Roof Productions spokeswoman said: "The series focuses on people struggling to decide whether to renovate or sell their home.

"Then Kirstie and Phil will be using their expertise to help find creative and practical solutions to their property problems."

To apply for the show contact homes@raisetheroofproductions.com.