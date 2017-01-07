Look inside £1.35m home for sale on the banks of the River Dee

This idyllic five-bedroom house right on the River Dee’s banks in Chester is up for sale.

Waters Edge in Great Boughton has been placed on the market for a cool £1.35m.

Glorious views come as standard.

Inside the home off Dee Banks Road you will find five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an open kitchen complete with Aga cooker, lounge and dining room.

Both the master and second bedrooms have private balconies opening out on to the river. The latter has its own jacuzzi.

It also offers a separate dining room, sitting room, wine store and office.

There is a self-contained two-bedroom apartment downstairs which can be occupied separately.

The large terrace overlooks the river, Chester Meadows and you can see to the city centre and beyond.

At the bottom of the garden is the private moorings for your boat of choice if you want to make a grand entrance.

There is space for anything with wheels too as there is parking for six vehicles at the front.

Waters Edge has been placed on property site Rightmove by Savills estate agents.

