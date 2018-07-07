Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's no denying it – Britain is experiencing a heatwave and there's no sign of temperatures going down in the next few weeks.

There's been all sorts of advice going around about what we should be doing in the heat, such as wearing lots of sun cream and keeping hydrated.

But probably some of the strangest advice issued yet, is the call to leave a heaped spoonful of sugar in your garden as often as possible.

Although it sounds bizarre – and unhelpful, given that sugar attracts ants and wasps – there's one creature who will thank you for it – the bee.

Whether you like them or not, the fact is we rely on the creatures A LOT.

Remove them from the eco system, and we have a huge problem, The Mirror reports.

Unfortunately, that's what we appear to be doing, as a combination of pesticides, urbanisation and climate change are causing bee numbers to drop dramatically.

"If bees were to disappear from the face of the earth, humans would have just four years left to live," environmentalist David Attenborough has said in the past.

He is now urging people to put a spoonful of sugar on the garden to help save them.

Speaking in Country Living, he said: "This time of year bees can often look like they are dying or dead, however, they’re far from it.

"Bees can become tired and they simply don’t have enough energy to return to the hive, which can often result in being swept away.

"If you find a tired bee in your home, a simple solution of sugar and water will help revive an exhausted bee.

"Simply mix two tablespoons of white, granulated sugar with one tablespoon of water, and place on a spoon for the bee to reach."

The mix of water and sugar will rehydrate the tired bee and give them some much-needed energy.