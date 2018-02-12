Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With nine million hits on their YouTube channel, Foil Arms and Hog have a fast-growing fan-base which will be delighted to hear they are heading for Chester.

Their weekly sketches, filmed in Dublin, include the hilarious WTF is Brexit?, US Immigration Test and How to Speak Dublin.

The boys are equally in their element, however, when performing live to sell out audiences, and for this reason they are taking to the road in 2018 with a big tour of the UK and Ireland and stop off at Storyhouse in Chester on Friday, April 6.

If you like the videos, you’ll love the live show OINK, for no better reason than the show encapsulates all the irreverent mirth of the vids – but with the added bonus of being longer. And live!

OINK is a fast-paced sketch show that features a collection of songs for the elderly, a baggage handler’s interpretive dance, and a shop that naively sells balaclavas and nothing else.

Foil Arms and Hog are three young Irishmen by the names of Sean Finegan, Conor McKenna and Sean Flanagan, who met at University College Dublin while studying architecture, engineering and genetics, and decided to give all that up to pursue the noble art of being downright silly, yet observational, yet sometimes very topical and refreshingly philosophical.

Besides the YouTube nine million, they also have well over half a million Facebook followers and a fair few on Twitter too.

For more details, visit www.storyhouse.com .