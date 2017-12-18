Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year again when we put together our ever-popular Santa paws gallery.

We love seeing photos of your furry friends in their festive knits and over the past few years we've received lots of adorable photos from the Chester and Ellesmere Port area.

From dogs to chickens, we've seen it all.

So, if you'd like your pet to appear in our gallery, email your photo along with your pet's name and area to cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com.

Alternatively, you can post them to our Facebook page or tweet us @ChesterChron.