The countdown is on to the start of Chester’s racing season, when thousands of racegoers will descend on the city for the 2018 Boodles May Festival.

In preparation for the new season and to get racegoers thinking about planning that perfect raceday outfit, Chester Racecourse has teamed up with the UK’s largest designer outlet McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks to present this season’s Style Guide.

The guide brings to life the dress-code guidelines across all areas and enclosures at Chester Racecourse , while providing some fashionable inspiration with some carefully selected ensembles, from the extensive range of fashion brands available at Cheshire Oaks.

Planning is well under way to get the course in perfect condition for those both on and off the track and now is the time for racegoers to begin planning a winning outfit. No need to rely on the luck of the draw, ensure you’re first past the fashion post with some pre-raceday preparation.

Centre manager for McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks Kenny Murray said: “We are thrilled to be the official style partner for the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse.

“A day at the races is the perfect excuse to get dressed up and the Racecourse Style Guide will help racegoers looking to up the fashion stakes, with savings of up to 60% off the RRP all year round at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks, you’ll be sure to find your look for less –allowing for an extra bet on race day."

The official Style Guide has now been revealed online at chester-races.com and showcases summer trends and a range of possible outfits perfect for a day at the races. This season we expect to see contemporary, statement dressing, with bold colour blocking and injections of pastel or monochrome.

A printed version of the guide will be available exclusively in the April edition of The Essential Journal.

The team at The Essential Journal said: “We are elated to be the Official Media Partner for Chester Racecourse’s 2018 Style Guide – in partnership with Cheshire Oaks. At The Essential Journal, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of men’s fashion, and with Cheshire Oaks alongside us, we’re there in the best of company.”

A special competition has been announced to celebrate the launch of the guide and there are some fabulous prizes up for grabs, including hospitality at 188BET Chester Cup Day and an overnight stay at the Chester Grosvenor Hotel . Instagram blogger Olivia Laura is working collaboratively with Chester Racecourse and Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks to bring her influencer input and provide suggestions on accessorising the perfect raceday look. Expect much more exclusive content in the run up to the season start and information on two Best Dressed competitions running on City Day (Wednesday, May 9) for the gents and Ladies Day (Thursday, May 10) for the ladies.

Racegoers are encouraged to share their outfit inspiration on social media using the hashtag #ThisIsStyle and tag @ChesterRaces and @cheshireoaksdesigneroutlet for a chance to win tickets to the opening day of the Boodles May Festival and join the conversation online.

Tickets, badges and a strictly limited number of hospitality packages for the Boodles May Festival, as well as all remaining fixtures in the 2018 Chester season are available to buy online at chester-races.com