Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

X Factor and 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Star Saara Aalto has been announced to join Steps at their Spitfire Ground concert at Bolesworth Castle as part of their huge GRANDSLAM 2018: Summer of Steps Tour.

The Finnish pop princess will be performing as a special guest, joining the previously announced boy band Blue on the line-up.

Saara said: “I cannot wait to be back in front of British audiences again.

“The UK really embraced me and my style!

“To be performing alongside Steps in stadiums up and down the country is a dream come true after my X Factor experience.”

Current bookies’ favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, Saara will be on the tour from May following the launch of her debut international single in March, which will also serve as Finland’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

The past year has been an absolute whirlwind for Saara which has seen her become an X Factor Finland judge, release her debut book ‘No Fear’ and now touring with Steps.

Saara said: “I think the Steps fans are going to really embrace my sound.

“My album is very uplifting.

“I call the style Epic. Love. Pop.

“For everyone who loved my big performances on X Factor, this is for them!”

The Steps GRANDSLAM 2018: Summer of Steps Tour will see the iconic pop band performing all over the UK on their huge outdoor tour as part of their 20th Anniversary celebrations, with the performance at Bolesworth Castle, near Chester on Saturday, June 23 including special guests Blue and Saara Aalto.

Steps said: “We can’t wait to play outdoors across the UK next summer following on from our sold-out Party on the Dancefloor arena tour this winter.

“The appetite for Steps has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to continue performing throughout next year.

“We promise to deliver a massive party at our summer gigs.

“Bring your family and bring your friends – we cannot wait to see you there!”

The GRANDSLAM 2018: SUMMER OF STEPS TOUR with special guests Blue and Saara Aalto will include a performance at Bolesworth Castle, near Chester, on Saturday, June 9.

CEO of LHG Live Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE said: “Steps are amazing performers and put on a terrific show.

“We are thrilled to be working with them on their 2018 summer outdoor tour.

“They are better than they have ever been!

“We welcome their strong legion of fans who have followed them throughout their career, also many new fans.

“With Blue and Saara Aalto completing the line-up we’re looking forward to a terrific concert at Bolesworth Castle; you won’t be disappointed!”

Standing tickets at Bolesworth Castle are priced at: £39.50 + booking fee (Bronze), £45.00 + booking fee (Silver) and £65.00 + booking fee (Golden Circle)

Seated tickets are also available and priced at £50.00 + booking fee